Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of NYSE TRQ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,973. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.12. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 42.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,383,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

