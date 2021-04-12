Truist Securities Boosts The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Price Target to $275.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMG. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.71.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $248.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $108.33 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

