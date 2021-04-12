Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $66.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.39.

TFC opened at $60.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

