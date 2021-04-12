Truist Financial Corp Raises Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 72.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 8,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 263.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRAY opened at $64.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

