Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,992 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 234.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $183.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.11. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.60 and a 1-year high of $187.91.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.64.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

