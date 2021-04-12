Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,246 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 119.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 241.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH stock opened at $157.17 on Monday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $181.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -82.29 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $23,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,068,424 shares of company stock worth $170,654,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

