Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,352 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 87,481 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NXTG opened at $74.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $48.26 and a 12 month high of $75.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.