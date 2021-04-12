Truist Financial Corp Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 24,757 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Lydall worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

LDL stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $575.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lydall, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $42.06.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

