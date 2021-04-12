Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 143 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 8,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

