Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,681. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. DZ Bank downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.59.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

