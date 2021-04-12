Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.04. 1,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,990. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

