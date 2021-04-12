Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.9% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.63. 51,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,436,230. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

