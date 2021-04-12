Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $3.41 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.87. 46,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,022. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.54. The company has a market capitalization of $426.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

