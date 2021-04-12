Triangle Securities Wealth Management Buys 504 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.02. 14,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,898. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.