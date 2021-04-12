Triangle Securities Wealth Management Acquires 355 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $225.23. 3,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.25 and a 12-month high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.