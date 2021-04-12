Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.54

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.41, with a volume of 22788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.46.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.