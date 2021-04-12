Transcodium (TNS) Price Hits $0.0044

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Transcodium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $313,149.46 and $2,068.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Transcodium has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Transcodium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00087830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00628342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00034936 BTC.

Transcodium Coin Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,804,984 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Transcodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Transcodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.