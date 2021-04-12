Tornado Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.38 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $126.02 or 0.00210221 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $70.21 million and $5.38 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00066410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.23 or 0.00272287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.58 or 0.00694900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,757.50 or 1.01349201 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.47 or 0.00958275 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,144 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

