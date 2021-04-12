Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.92 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $35.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.06 billion to $35.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.40 billion to $35.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

TMO stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $476.22. The company had a trading volume of 52,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,991. The company has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $309.18 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

