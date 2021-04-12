The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut The Weir Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.16.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

