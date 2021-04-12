The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $151.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.10 and a one year high of $161.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

