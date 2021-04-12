The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGPYY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.