The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.