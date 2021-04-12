The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

The National Security Group has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NSEC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.55. 771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847. The National Security Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.99 million during the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 6.87%.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

