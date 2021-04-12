The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of HomeStreet worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 190,476 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at about $447,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMST. B. Riley raised their price target on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of HMST stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $931.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

