The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $492,845.80. Corporate insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $93.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.93.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.29. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $233.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

