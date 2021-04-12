The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 412 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Argan worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 74,283 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Argan by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $53.56 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.02 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

Separately, TheStreet raised Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.