The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $419,000 Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PBF opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

