The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 451 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DMC Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DMC Global by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in DMC Global by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $538,182.98. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $813.81 million, a P/E ratio of -132.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. DMC Global had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

