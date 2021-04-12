The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 2,344 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,646 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRST stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $726.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on TRST shares. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

