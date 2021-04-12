The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 575 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $37,966.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,555.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,286 shares of company stock valued at $346,958. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.