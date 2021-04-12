The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SJM opened at $128.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $132.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

