The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 273 ($3.57).

Several research firms have issued reports on GYM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 308 ($4.02) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

Shares of LON:GYM traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 242.50 ($3.17). 115,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,566. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.27. The Gym Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110.60 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The company has a market cap of £402.50 million and a P/E ratio of -10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

