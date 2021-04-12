The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on X. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Shares of X stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $620,162.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 19.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 21.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 244,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 42,823 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,967,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 57,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth $81,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

