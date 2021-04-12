The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.42.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nucor has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $82.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.