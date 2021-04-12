The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $1,722,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,186,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $331.55. 95,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,521. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $279.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

