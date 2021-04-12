The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $303.54. The stock had a trading volume of 14,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $289.22 and its 200 day moving average is $256.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.31 and a fifty-two week high of $302.18. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.22, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

