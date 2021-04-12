The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.83. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock worth $3,229,324 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

