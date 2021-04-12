The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.15

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 4068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

