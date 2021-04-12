The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.15

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.15, with a volume of 4068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DSGX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.61 and a beta of 1.19.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
