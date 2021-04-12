The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

