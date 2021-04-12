The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund
