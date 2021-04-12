The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).
CPC opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Thursday. The City Pub Group has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.06. The stock has a market cap of £144.74 million and a PE ratio of -36.05.
About The City Pub Group
See Also: Range Trading
Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.