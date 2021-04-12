The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).

CPC opened at GBX 139.50 ($1.82) on Thursday. The City Pub Group has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.06. The stock has a market cap of £144.74 million and a PE ratio of -36.05.

About The City Pub Group

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

