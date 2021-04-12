The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.57 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $122.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.57.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

