The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.66. 119,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,366,680. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Insiders sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.