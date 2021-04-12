The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,433,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 584,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 184,496 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

