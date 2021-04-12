The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $252.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.