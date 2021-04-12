TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $59.69 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006070 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020030 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,759,336,854 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.