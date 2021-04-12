Terra (LUNA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $208.59 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Terra has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and $208.59 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $14.60 or 0.00024338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 958,632,846 coins and its circulating supply is 382,087,229 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

