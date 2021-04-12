Tekla World Healthcare Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:THW)

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.
THW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.28. 339,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,029. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $17.92.
