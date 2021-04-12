Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Downgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

TNK opened at $13.55 on Monday. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.03 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.98 million. On average, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $38,557,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

