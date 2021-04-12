Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.39

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 5142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGLS shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

